Orlando Magic sign Gary Harris to contract extension

The Magic are running it back.

Shortly after news broke that Mo Bamba was returning on a two-year deal, the Magic announced that they have reached a contract extension with veteran guard Gary Harris.

Woj reported that the deal is for two years and $26 million.

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris has agreed on a two-year, $26 million contract extension, his agents Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The 27-year-old Harris, who was acquired by the Magic in the Aaron Gordon trade in 2021, shot 38.4 percent on five three-point attempts per game last season. Of the Magic regulars, Harris and Bamba (38.1 percent) were the team’s most efficient shooters from deep, which is probably the main reason both are returning despite the fact the end seemed near.

With the Magic roster just about set, there won’t be much shooting help coming via free agency. So, the front office is banking on internal improvement and the addition of top overall pick Paolo Banchero and second-rounder Caleb Houstan, if he can carve out a role for himself, to provide the offensive lift the team needs.