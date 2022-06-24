Twitter reacts to the Orlando Magic drafting Paolo Banchero

Think of what it would have been like on Twitter back in 2004 when the Orlando Magic had the first pick in the draft.

Most tweets probably wouldn’t have been very complimentary after the Magic selected a lanky high school kid named Dwight Howard over UConn’s national-championship-winning center Emeka Okafor. We all know how that turned out.

The Magic made another surprise selection with the No. 1 pick on Thursday, taking Duke’s Paolo Banchero when nearly all experts and mock drafts had them going with Auburn’s Jabari Smith. That led to a a wild night on social media, with Woj backtracking on his previous tweet about Smith headed to Orlando being “firm.” Many on Magic Twitter celebrating the pick while others near and far called for the firing of Jeff Weltman.

As the 2004 draft, and many others before and after it, have shown us, it’s mostly a crapshoot. And how these players develop over the next few years will make most tweets look idiotic, and perhaps some prophetic.

Here are some standout tweets from the start of the Paolo Banchero era in Orlando. As always, the tweets speak for themselves....

Orlando LETS WORK — Paolo Banchero (@Pp_doesit) June 24, 2022

PAOLO BANCHERO GOES NO, 1‼️



Paolo joins an elite class of No. 1 picks for the Magic pic.twitter.com/yAUX89RWnD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 24, 2022

Found this somewhere pic.twitter.com/o76DuQViz5 — Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) June 24, 2022

Paolo Banchero to the Magic: A+



Banchero has been our No. 1 prospect all year because he’s the best shot creator in the class. He can be the primary option on a team that can make a deep playoff run @OPPMagicBlog https://t.co/4Q9OHDSFMc pic.twitter.com/vwL0MJB2sX — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 24, 2022

Amway Center reaction to Paolo Banchero being picked first overall pic.twitter.com/ww7XsCXpnA — Aaron Goldstone (@AaronGoldstone) June 24, 2022

#Thunder fans reaction to the Orlando Magic taking Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/wdBcGJWXyP — James D. Jackson (@JamesDJackson15) June 24, 2022

The Orlando Magic just selected Paolo Banchero. Houston's reaction: pic.twitter.com/0VOqwQssuM — Vance Lawrence (@VanceLawrence) June 24, 2022

The Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero No. 1 overall as they pull off an elaborate smokescreen for the ages. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 24, 2022

"When you're playing poker, you don't put your cards on the table, right?" - @OrlandoMagic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman on keeping the pick close to the vest. — Dan Savage (@Dan_Savage) June 24, 2022

The best player in his high school class. The best freshman in college. The best player in his draft class.



The number one pick in the draft.



Greatness at every stage, and it’s only up from here. Another chapter in the special career of Paolo Banchero.pic.twitter.com/s2aTFtST53 — The Brotherhood (@BrotherhoodCBB) June 24, 2022

How Paolo Banchero took Jabari Smith #1 draft pick spot pic.twitter.com/gelhu5Afuh — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) June 24, 2022

Coach Mosley won’t let Paolo not give his all defensively!



the Magic are building a competitive no-plays-off culture in Orlando; the defensive energy is contagious.



Banchero stands 6’10” tall, 250 lbs, with a wingspan reach of 7’1”. — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) June 24, 2022

‘

I said it months ago but ‘Paolo Banchero’ is an elite Paul Porter name. — Adam Papageorgiou (@PapageorgiouMBO) June 24, 2022

Call it a gut feeling, call it pure luck, I really really never thought we’d pass on Paolo. I couldn’t be happier with this current roster moving forward. Ridiculous talent pool all under 25. #MagicTogether — Louis (@HoopsTalk13) June 24, 2022

Paolo Banchero’s NBA comps being Michael Beasley and Ben Simmons is the funniest draft broadcast player comp of all time. Horrifying for Magic fans. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) June 24, 2022

Two loser franchises made loser moves on can’t miss players again tonight



The @OrlandoMagic and the @SacramentoKings



This is why these teams SUCK every . single. season . — BallDontLie (@ReiterSB) June 24, 2022

Paolo Banchero says the purple suit for the draft is a nod to the University of Washington, since he didn’t stay home and ultimately went to Duke. Wanted to show some respect to where he’s from — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) June 23, 2022

We should’ve all known when Paolo pulled up like this bro was going Number 1 pic.twitter.com/ndR7OMtV9v — (@STA1Butler) June 24, 2022

We gotta get Paolo Banchero to be the Joker in one of the next movies pic.twitter.com/u5PXAmJoTK — The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) June 24, 2022

The Magic have selected Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick! pic.twitter.com/Hew36vJ7uk — Stokastic (@Stokastic_Com) June 24, 2022

This was my sentiment on Banchero two months ago, and still is.



I think the Magic are forming a winning group. These guys will mesh well together.



Since the Magic passed on Jabari, I’m counting on these guys to all become better shooters. This team needs it badly. https://t.co/N7KZU6sIuC — The Lando (@TheLando__) June 24, 2022

We really got @Pp_doesit



The Magic are the most lowkey Franchise and i guarantee you Paolo was playing along with the game plan from the start



This video shows Mike Miller telling Coach Mosley that he “got his #1 guy” at the draft lottery



He’s the Agent for Paolo



4D Chess pic.twitter.com/SI7Qr9d0na — Huncho Hoops (@HunchoHoops) June 24, 2022

Duke has now produced 1/6th of the past 24 No. 1 #NBADraft picks.



Brand in 1999. Irving in 2011. Williamson in 2019. Banchero in 2022.



The Magic got Banchero. And that's fitting. Because Paolo has the Magic.#TheBrotherhood reigns. — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) June 24, 2022

Our future is bright @OrlandoMagic

Here we come Playoffs next season! Can't wait to see our young talent grow! #MagicTogether — Deb #HollandGangGang (@debswim2010) June 24, 2022

When Jabari Smith found out Paolo Banchero going #1 to the Magic pic.twitter.com/B1Ks4UOPvG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 24, 2022

Now we both have one… pic.twitter.com/OVNbVP2dRq — Mike Ferguson (@MikeWFerguson) June 24, 2022

congratulations to Paolo Banchero for going No. 1 overall to Orlando! pic.twitter.com/7qsEMa11zk — Jordan Cicchelli (@jordancicchelli) June 24, 2022

Martin Brundle with the first overall in the NBA draft, Patrick Mahomes aka Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/nZ9ssB2j0B — Sports On DIRECTV (@SportsOnDIRECTV) June 24, 2022

Orlando's meeting with Paolo Banchero's camp pic.twitter.com/N0T8RydrHY — Parker (@ParkerLewes) June 24, 2022

Paolo Banchero gives the Magic a 6-10 big with versatile scoring from inside and outside. He can drive with power finesse, plus he’s a creative passer off the dribble. #1 player on my board.



Full scouting report: https://t.co/NLLV7pXzKv pic.twitter.com/R5EUQTq2kI — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 24, 2022

Cool as hell that Paolo stuck around for his teammate pic.twitter.com/7iNgl8BQpz — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) June 24, 2022

Paolo ate Chet up at the Iverson Classic practices.



Paolo ate Chet up when Duke beat Gonzaga.



Paolo balled out in the tourney.



Chet got exposed in the tourney at times.



This was only a debate to people who didn’t watch college basketball. — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) June 24, 2022

14 days from now:



Jabari vs. Paolo pic.twitter.com/zSAbVg0vPs — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) June 24, 2022

Magic's Jeff Weltman: The thing about Paolo is there isnt one thing. 6'10 250 guard skills and iq ability to score move feet that only wings and guards can do really. Hes just such a multi-positional player. Thats one of the things the league is looking for — Pat Welter WRAL (@PatrickWelter) June 24, 2022

Jeff Weltman collecting from all the Vegas Bets he made his friends and family make. pic.twitter.com/mfaKV2oGDu — Jeff WeltGawd  (@MagicMan816) June 24, 2022

The last three times the Orlando Magic had the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft that played for them:



- Shaquille O'Neal (1992)

- Dwight Howard (2004)

- Paolo Banchero (2022)



The 1st two ended up being traded to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/wynAWSZrrU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 24, 2022

Paolo Banchero has just become the first player from Seattle to be taken #1 in the NBA draft.



Seattle hoops: still different. Hope to see @Pp_doesit in a Sonics uniform someday ✍️ #sonicsforever pic.twitter.com/J8Y3Yt0wT3 — Sonics Forever (@SimplySonics) June 24, 2022

