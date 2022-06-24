 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reacts to the Orlando Magic drafting Paolo Banchero

A surprise pick by the Magic led to chaos on social media

By Mike Cali
2022 NBA Draft

Think of what it would have been like on Twitter back in 2004 when the Orlando Magic had the first pick in the draft.

Most tweets probably wouldn’t have been very complimentary after the Magic selected a lanky high school kid named Dwight Howard over UConn’s national-championship-winning center Emeka Okafor. We all know how that turned out.

The Magic made another surprise selection with the No. 1 pick on Thursday, taking Duke’s Paolo Banchero when nearly all experts and mock drafts had them going with Auburn’s Jabari Smith. That led to a a wild night on social media, with Woj backtracking on his previous tweet about Smith headed to Orlando being “firm.” Many on Magic Twitter celebrating the pick while others near and far called for the firing of Jeff Weltman.

As the 2004 draft, and many others before and after it, have shown us, it’s mostly a crapshoot. And how these players develop over the next few years will make most tweets look idiotic, and perhaps some prophetic.

Here are some standout tweets from the start of the Paolo Banchero era in Orlando. As always, the tweets speak for themselves....

