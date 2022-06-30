 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Mo Bamba agrees to two-year deal with Orlando Magic

The former No. 6 pick will be staying in Orlando after all

By Mike Cali
Minnesota Timberwolves v Orlando Magic Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Mo Bamba era in Orlando continues.

Bamba, an unrestricted free agent after the Magic declined to give the former No. 6 pick a qualifying offer, agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Bamba averaged career-highs of 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game last season during his fourth year in the league. He also expanded his range, connecting on 38.1 percent of his 4.0 three-point attempts per game.

It seemed that the 24-year-old’s time in Orlando might have reached an end after the Magic opted not to extend a $10.1 million qualifying offer for the 2022-23 season that would have given the Magic the opportunity to match any offer Bamba received as a restricted free agent. That was followed by rumors of the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks and other teams expressing interest in Bamba.

The Magic locked up fellow big man Wendell Carter Jr. with a four-year, $50 million extension in October. Robin Lopez and Bol Bol are unrestricted free agents, and Moe Wagner’s $1.88 million salary for the upcoming season became guaranteed on Thursday.

But Jeff Weltman and John Hammond were not yet ready to move on from the second lottery pick the duo made with the Magic, barring a potential subsequent move involving Bamba, of course.

Same team, new number for Bamba, who will change from No. 5 to No. 11 following the addition of first overall pick Paolo Banchero...

More to come on Bamba and the rest of the Magic’s free agency moves...

