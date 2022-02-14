Game 59: Magic vs. Nuggets GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (13-45) at Denver Nuggets (31-25)
When: Monday at 9 p.m.
Where: Ball Arena - Denver, Colorado
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Nuggets -11.5, Over/Under 224.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Nuggets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic
Injuries - Magic - Bol Bol (out), Moe Wagner (out), R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Nuggets - Monte Morris (questionable), Zeke Nnaji (questionable), (Michael Porter Jr. (out), Jamal Murray (out)
