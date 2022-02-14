 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 59: Magic vs. Nuggets GameThread

The Magic wrap up their four-game trip out West with a stop in Denver

By Mike Cali
Denver Nuggets v Orlando Magic Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (13-45) at Denver Nuggets (31-25)

When: Monday at 9 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena - Denver, Colorado

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Nuggets -11.5, Over/Under 224.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Nuggets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic

Injuries - Magic - Bol Bol (out), Moe Wagner (out), R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Nuggets - Monte Morris (questionable), Zeke Nnaji (questionable), (Michael Porter Jr. (out), Jamal Murray (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Aaron Goldstone’s Orlando Magic player prop updates.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Denver Stiffs.

