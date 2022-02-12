Game 58: Magic vs. Suns GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (13-44) at Phoenix Suns (45-10)

When: Saturday at 9 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center - Phoenix, Arizona

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Suns -16.5, Over/Under 222.5

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Injuries - Magic - Bol Bol (out), Moe Wagner (out), R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Suns - Landry Shamet (out) ; Cameron Payne (out); Frank Kaminsky (out); Dario Saric (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s recap from the Magic’s loss to the Jazz on Friday.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Bright Side of the Sun.