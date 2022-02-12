Game 58: Magic vs. Suns GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (13-44) at Phoenix Suns (45-10)
When: Saturday at 9 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center - Phoenix, Arizona
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Suns -16.5, Over/Under 222.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton
Injuries - Magic - Bol Bol (out), Moe Wagner (out), R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Suns - Landry Shamet (out) ; Cameron Payne (out); Frank Kaminsky (out); Dario Saric (out)
