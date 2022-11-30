Game 22: Magic vs. Hawks GameThread

Who: Atlanta Hawks (11-10) at Orlando Magic (5-16)
When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Hawks -6.0 Over/Under 227.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol
Hawks - Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Clint Capela
Injury Report: Magic - Mo Bamba (Questionable), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Hawks - Bogdan Bogdanovic (Out)
GAME 22 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 30, 2022
HAWKS
@AmwayCenter
️ https://t.co/rbNV5YaYPo
⏰7 P.M.
@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic (‘Magic Live’ starts at 6:30 P.M.)
Bally Sports App; Bally Sports+
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9HljvOcEn#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/MWzLM8FdV1
For some pregame reading material, read about Garrett Townsend’s awards for the Orlando Magic through the first quarter of the season.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Peachtree Hoops.
Loading comments...