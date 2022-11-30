Game 22: Magic vs. Hawks GameThread

Who: Atlanta Hawks (11-10) at Orlando Magic (5-16)

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Hawks -6.0 Over/Under 227.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol

Hawks - Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Clint Capela

Injury Report: Magic - Mo Bamba (Questionable), Jalen Suggs (Out), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Hawks - Bogdan Bogdanovic (Out)

