Game 21: Magic vs. Nets GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-15) at Brooklyn Nets (10-11)

When: Monday, November 28th, 7:30 PM EST

Where: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Brooklyn -10.5, O/U: 224

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero, Mo Wagner

Nets - Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton

Injury Report:

Magic - Cole Anthony (Out), Mo Bamba (Questionable), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Markelle Fultz (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out), Chuma Okeke (Questionable), Terrence Ross (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out)

Nets - David Duke Jr. (Out), T.J. Warren (Out), Yuta Watanabe (Out), Alondes Williams (Out)

big hats are the new wave pic.twitter.com/LSac71zITa — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 28, 2022

For some pregame reading material, check out our latest Orlandoversary article.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at NetsDaily.