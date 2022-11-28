Game 21: Magic vs. Nets GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (5-15) at Brooklyn Nets (10-11)
When: Monday, November 28th, 7:30 PM EST
Where: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Brooklyn -10.5, O/U: 224
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero, Mo Wagner
Nets - Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton
Injury Report:
Magic - Cole Anthony (Out), Mo Bamba (Questionable), Wendell Carter Jr. (Out), Markelle Fultz (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out), Chuma Okeke (Questionable), Terrence Ross (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out)
Nets - David Duke Jr. (Out), T.J. Warren (Out), Yuta Watanabe (Out), Alondes Williams (Out)
big hats are the new wave pic.twitter.com/LSac71zITa— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 28, 2022
game #21.— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 28, 2022
: @BrooklynNets
: Brooklyn, NY
: 7:30 PM
: @BallySportsFL • @BallyMagic
: @969thegame pic.twitter.com/yRLhtVxXxE
For some pregame reading material, check out our latest Orlandoversary article.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at NetsDaily.
Loading comments...