Markelle Fultz to make season debut Wednesday vs. Hawks

An Orlando Magic team that has been in dire need of a true point guard finally will get one on Wednesday.

Markelle Fultz is set to make his season debut after missing the first 21 games with a fractured toe.

Fultz sustained the injury during a preseason workout before returning to Orlando. He did not require surgery but was placed in a walking boot.

Fultz missed the majority of last season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in January of 2021. He played in 18 games, averaging 10.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game.

Cole Anthony also will return from a 16-game absence after recovering from an oblique tear. Anthony averaged 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over the first five games of the season.

Terrence Ross is also expected to be available for the Magic in Atlanta. Mo Bamba is questionable.

Wendell Carter Jr., Chuma Okeke, Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac remain out.