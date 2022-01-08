Game 40: Magic vs. Pistons GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (7-32) vs. Detroit Pistons (7-30)
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, Michigan
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Pistons -1.5, Over/Under 214
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Freddie Gillespie, Mo Bamba
Pistons: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart
Injuries: Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Robin Lopez (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Pistons - Jerami Grant (out), Frank Jackson (out), Kelly Olynyk (out), Isaiah Livers (out)
GAME 40 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 8, 2022
PISTONS
Detroit, MI
⏰7 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 6:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/sB9IwhkcnC
For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s weekly Orlando Magic observations.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Detroit Bad Boys.
Loading comments...