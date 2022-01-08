Game 40: Magic vs. Pistons GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (7-32) vs. Detroit Pistons (7-30)

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, Michigan

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Pistons -1.5, Over/Under 214

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Freddie Gillespie, Mo Bamba

Pistons: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

Injuries: Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Robin Lopez (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Pistons - Jerami Grant (out), Frank Jackson (out), Kelly Olynyk (out), Isaiah Livers (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s weekly Orlando Magic observations.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Detroit Bad Boys.