Game 43: Magic vs. Hornets GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (7-35) at Charlotte Hornets (23-19)
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Spectrum Center - Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Hornets -11, Over/Under 223
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez
Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee
Injuries - Magic - Mo Bamba (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Hornets - Kelly Oubre (out), Kai Jones (out)
