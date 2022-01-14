Game 43: Magic vs. Hornets GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (7-35) at Charlotte Hornets (23-19)

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Spectrum Center - Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Hornets -11, Over/Under 223

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee

Injuries - Magic - Mo Bamba (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Hornets - Kelly Oubre (out), Kai Jones (out)

