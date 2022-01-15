Game 44: Magic vs. Mavericks GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (8-35) at Dallas Mavericks (23-19)

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Mavericks -11, Over/Under 210.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Mavs - Kristaps Porzingis (questionable)

