Game 49: Magic vs. Clippers GameThread

Who: Los Angeles Clippers (24-25) at Orlando Magic (9-39)
When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Magic -1.5, Over/Under 214
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Amir Coffey, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubau
Injuries - Magic - Mo Bamba (questionable), R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Clippers - Marcus Morris (out), Paul George (out), Kawhi Leonard (out), Jason Preston (out), Keon Johnson (out)
GAME 49 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 26, 2022
CLIPPERS
@AmwayCenter
https://t.co/rbNV5XTnXQ
⏰7 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 6:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@1045thebeat
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/3CbGKkNxUy
For some pregame reading material, check out Mike Ferguson’s look back at the night Dwight Howard became the Magic’s all-time leading scorer.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Clips Nation.
Loading comments...