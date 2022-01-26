Game 49: Magic vs. Clippers GameThread

Who: Los Angeles Clippers (24-25) at Orlando Magic (9-39)

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Magic -1.5, Over/Under 214

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Amir Coffey, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubau

Injuries - Magic - Mo Bamba (questionable), R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Clippers - Marcus Morris (out), Paul George (out), Kawhi Leonard (out), Jason Preston (out), Keon Johnson (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Mike Ferguson’s look back at the night Dwight Howard became the Magic’s all-time leading scorer.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Clips Nation.