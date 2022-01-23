Game 48: Magic vs. Bulls GameThread

Who: Chicago Bulls (28-16) at Orlando Magic (8-39)

When: Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Bulls -3.5, Over/Under 215.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Bulls: Coby White, DeMar DeRozan, Ayo Dosunmo, Tyler Cook, Nikola Vucevic

Injuries - Magic - Terrence Ross (out), Gary Harris (out), R.J. Hampton (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Bulls - Lonzo Ball (out), Zach LaVine (out), Alex Caruso (out), Javonte Green (out), Derrick Jones (out), Patrick Williams (out)

