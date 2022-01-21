Game 47: Magic vs. Lakers GameThread

Who: Los Angeles Lakers (22-23) at Orlando Magic (8-38)

When: Friday, January 21st, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Lakers -5, O/U: 217.5

Injuries: Los Angeles - Anthony Davis (OUT, knee), Kendrick Nunn (OUT, knee); Orlando - Michael Carter-Williams (OUT, ankle), Markelle Fultz (OUT, knee), RJ Hampton (OUT, knee), Jonathan Isaac (OUT, knee), E’Twaun Moore (OUT, knee)





Los Angeles Lakers Orlando Magic 108.8 (24th) ORtg 103.2 (28th) 110.2 (18th) DRtg 112.3 (24th) 100.5 (3rd) Pace 98.4 (15th) Starting Lineups Russell Westbrook G Jalen Suggs Avery Bradley G Cole Anthony Trevor Ariza G/F Gary Harris LeBron James F Franz Wagner Dwight Howard C Mo Bamba





Quotes from Coach



“I feel good, I feel good. Mild symptoms, little bit of sinuses, but other than that...I feel really good. A lot of phone calls, conversations, text messages, looking at different lineups, looking at different situations. Talking with the other coaches as well, whose scout it was. But again, it was just constant communication - it was really good. Between our medical staff, and with Jesse (Mermuys). It was a really good level of communication.” ~ Coach Jamahl Mosley on his health following his time in COVID-19/Health & Safety protocols and what it was like being away from the team (and his staff).



“He had just a little bit of tendinitis in his knee, but he’s okay to go for tonight. The one thing teams have done, they’ve done a great job honing in on him and taking away his shots. A lot of teams are top-locking him, sending him off to the baseline side, not allowing him to get to his shot. And we’ve talked about it as a staff. There’s going to be different things we look at as a staff in order to use him in different situations in order to get his shot, as well as to get shots for others.” ~ Mosley on the health of Terrence Ross, and the kind of shots he’s getting within the offense.



“I absolutely do. Watching him make shots (Wednesday) and step out there with that swagger of stepping into shots with confidence, again it just goes to the body of work that he’s put in. Being in the gym early, staying in the gym late. But I just really believe that sometimes when the shots don’t fall after you put the work in, you still have to stay with that same process. And that’s what we’ve told all these guys. You might not get the result in that moment, but as time goes on (and you continue to put the work in), you will see the results of your work.” ~ Coach Mosley on Chuma Okeke’s prolific shooting night in Philadelphia





