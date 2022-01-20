MRI reveals R.J. Hampton suffered MCL sprain and bone bruise in knee

Big relief regarding R.J. Hampton and his knee injury.

The Magic announced on Thursday that Hampton suffered an MCL sprain and bone bruise of his left knee after he stepped on the foot of Georges Niang during the fourth quarter of Orlando’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

That should be considered good news considering it had the look of a potential season-ending knee injury that those associated with the Magic have become all too familiar with in recent years.

The Magic do not put timeframes on a player’s return from injury, but Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reported that Hampton is expected to miss two to four weeks.

Hampton tweeted shortly after the diagnosis was announced...

Be back soon! Thank you God pic.twitter.com/gzxLj0VhgH — RJ (@RjHampton14) January 20, 2022

Hampton, in his second season, is averaging 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.