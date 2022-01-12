Game 42: Magic vs. Wizards GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (7-34) at Washington Wizards (21-20)

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena - Washington, D.C.

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Wizards -6.5, Over/Under 215.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Robin Lopez

Wizards - Spencer Dinwiddie, TBD, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford

Injuries - Magic - Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Mo Bamba (out), Jalen Suggs (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Wizards - Bradley Beal (out)

