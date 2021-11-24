Game 19: Magic vs Hornets GameThread

Who: Charlotte Hornets (11-8) at Orlando Magic (4-14)

When: Wednesday, November 24th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Line: Charlotte -7, O/U: 220

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Injuries: Charlotte - Washington (QUESTIONABLE); Orlando - Anthony (OUT), Carter-Williams (OUT), Fultz (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Moore (OUT), Ross (OUT)





Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic 109.6 (10th) ORtg 102.0 (27th) 110.5 (23rd) DRtg 112.0 (28th) 101.3 (3rd) Pace 98.9 (12th) Starting Lineups LaMelo Ball G Jalen Suggs Terry Rozier G Gary Harris Gordon Hayward F Franz Wagner Miles Bridges F Wendell Carter Jr. Mason Plumlee C Mo Bamba





Quotes from Coach



“A little more contact with Markelle, doing a little bit more on the floor now.” ~ Coach Mosley when asked about the rehab process/progress of Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz.



“Our coverages (on him) need to make him put the ball on the floor a little bit more. I think he was a bit too comfortable catching and shooting three’s (the last meeting). This team is on a hot streak right now, shooting the ball very well. We need to understand that how to play them is doing what we do, getting physical and into the basketball. More defending without fouling, but also understanding that they need to feel pressure throughout the night.” ~ Coach Mosley on slowing down Miles Bridges, who had a big night against the Magic in October.



“Cole will be a little while longer. He’s just going to continue to get treatment and we will se how he responds (to treatment). He’ll be a little bit longer (in this process).” ~ Coach Mosley when asked about Cole Anthony’s ankle.





Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always - enjoy!



