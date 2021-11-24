 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 19: Magic vs Hornets GameThread

The Magic return home Wednesday night looking to snap a three-game skid

By Aaron Goldstone
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Charlotte Hornets (11-8) at Orlando Magic (4-14)
When: Wednesday, November 24th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
Line: Charlotte -7, O/U: 220
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Injuries: Charlotte - Washington (QUESTIONABLE); Orlando - Anthony (OUT), Carter-Williams (OUT), Fultz (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Moore (OUT), Ross (OUT)

Charlotte Hornets Orlando Magic
109.6 (10th) ORtg 102.0 (27th)
110.5 (23rd) DRtg 112.0 (28th)
101.3 (3rd) Pace 98.9 (12th)
Starting Lineups
LaMelo Ball G Jalen Suggs
Terry Rozier G Gary Harris
Gordon Hayward F Franz Wagner
Miles Bridges F Wendell Carter Jr.
Mason Plumlee C Mo Bamba


Quotes from Coach


“A little more contact with Markelle, doing a little bit more on the floor now.” ~ Coach Mosley when asked about the rehab process/progress of Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz.

“Our coverages (on him) need to make him put the ball on the floor a little bit more. I think he was a bit too comfortable catching and shooting three’s (the last meeting). This team is on a hot streak right now, shooting the ball very well. We need to understand that how to play them is doing what we do, getting physical and into the basketball. More defending without fouling, but also understanding that they need to feel pressure throughout the night.” ~ Coach Mosley on slowing down Miles Bridges, who had a big night against the Magic in October.

“Cole will be a little while longer. He’s just going to continue to get treatment and we will se how he responds (to treatment). He’ll be a little bit longer (in this process).” ~ Coach Mosley when asked about Cole Anthony’s ankle.

