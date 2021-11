Game 17: Magic vs. Bucks GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (4-12) at Milwaukee Bucks (8-8)

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Bucks -11, Over/Under 215.5

Projected Starting Lineup:

Magic - Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Bucks - Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis

Injuries: Magic - Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Bucks - Brook Lopez (out)

