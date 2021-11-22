Game 18: Magic vs. Bucks GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (4-13) at Milwaukee Bucks (9-8)

When: Monday at 8 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Bucks -13, Over/Under 218.5

Projected Starting Lineup:

Magic - Jalen Suggs, TBD, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Bucks - Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis

Injuries: Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Gary Harris (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Bucks - Rodney Hood (probable), Donte DiVincenzo (out), Brook Lopez (out), Semi Ojeleye (out)

For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s recap from Saturday’s Magic-Bucks game.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Brew Hoop.