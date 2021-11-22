Game 18: Magic vs. Bucks GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (4-13) at Milwaukee Bucks (9-8)
When: Monday at 8 p.m.
Where: Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Bucks -13, Over/Under 218.5
Projected Starting Lineup:
Magic - Jalen Suggs, TBD, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba
Bucks - Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis
Injuries: Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Gary Harris (out), Michael Carter-Williams (out), E’Twaun Moore (out), Jonathan Isaac (out), Markelle Fultz (out); Bucks - Rodney Hood (probable), Donte DiVincenzo (out), Brook Lopez (out), Semi Ojeleye (out)
