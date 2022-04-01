 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 78: Magic vs. Raptors GameThread

A feel-good story plays out in Orlando tonight as Devin Cannady makes his return

By Mike Cali
Houston Rockets v Orlando Magic Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Who: Toronto Raptors (44-32) at Orlando Magic (20-55)

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Raptors -11.5, Over/Under 217

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Raptors - Malachi Flynn (out), Yuta Watanabe (questionable)

For some pregame reading material, check out the Garrett Townsend’s weekly Orlando Magic observations and Aaron Goldstone’s list of prospects in the NCAA Tournament that Magic fans should keep an eye on.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Raptors HQ.

