Game 78: Magic vs. Raptors GameThread

Who: Toronto Raptors (44-32) at Orlando Magic (20-55)

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Raptors -11.5, Over/Under 217

Projected Starting Lineups: Magic: Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Mo Bamba Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

Injuries - Magic - Jalen Suggs (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Raptors - Malachi Flynn (out), Yuta Watanabe (questionable)

