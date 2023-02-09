 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 56: Magic vs. Nuggets GameThread

By Mike Cali
/ new
2018 NBA Draft Photo by Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Who: Denver Nuggets at Orlando Magic

When: Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Florida

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...