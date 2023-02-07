Game 55: Magic vs. Knicks GameThread

Hey OPP family...Thank you all for the kind comments and tweets over the last few weeks as we await more details on the future of the site. We have read each and every one, and we truly appreciate it.

There is no topping the thank-you post that our Aaron Goldstone wrote on Sunday, so I won’t even try. If you haven’t read it yet, please do.

In addition to the content that the writers from this site, past and present, worked hard to produce over the years, the foundation of the site has always been, and will forever be, the interaction between members of the community.

There’s no reason for that to stop just because Vox Media has decided to sell its Orlando Magic stock at a time when the team is finally on the rise. We don’t know exactly what will become of the site after February, but I intend to schedule GameThreads through the end of the regular season in order to provide a platform for the loyal and passionate members of this community to continue to talk Magic basketball. (And thank you @RaidMagic for publishing Fan Posts for each game of late).

We will be sure to keep everyone updated on the future of the site, and if you have any suggestions, feel free to e-mail me at mikecaliOPP@gmail.com.

As a longtime Magic fan who had lived in New York my entire life, I had never met or even had a conversation with another Magic fan until I started writing for this site. My first post back in 2017 didn’t go over so well - remember that one about the Aaron Gordon and Elfrid Payton billboards in New York City? LOL. But we have come a long way since. I will always be grateful that this site provided a place to interact with all of you, and gave me an opportunity to develop friendships with my fellow OPP writers (albeit long distance).

Thank you all for giving me that opportunity. My hope is that OPP is still around in some form when the Orlando Magic win the NBA championship in a few years.

Who: New York Knicks at Orlando Magic

When: Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Florida