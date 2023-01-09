Game 41: Magic vs. Kings GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (15-25) at Sacramento Kings (20-18)
When: Monday, Jan. 9, 10 p.m. ET
Where: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Kings -6 Over/Under 237.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.
Kings - De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis
Injury Report:
Magic - Bol Bol (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out)
Kings - None
GAME 41 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 9, 2023
KINGS
Sacramento, CA
⏰10 P.M.
@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic (‘Magic Live’ starts at 9:30 P.M.)
Bally Sports App; Bally Sports+
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/0bvfISQq5R
For some pregame reading material, check out our latest weekly observations article.
And for some perspective from the other side, check out SacTown Royalty.
Loading comments...