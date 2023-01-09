 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 41: Magic vs. Kings GameThread

The Magic look for a second-straight win out West as they reach the midpoint of the season

By Mike Cali
Sacramento Kings v Orlando Magic Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (15-25) at Sacramento Kings (20-18)

When: Monday, Jan. 9, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Kings -6 Over/Under 237.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Kings - De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis

Injury Report:

Magic - Bol Bol (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out)

Kings - None

