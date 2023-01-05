 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 39: Magic vs. Grizzlies GameThread

The home team will look to make it two in a row against one of the top teams in the Western Conference Thursday evening.

By Aaron Goldstone
Orlando Magic v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Who: Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) at Orlando Magic (14-24)
When: Thursday, January 5th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Memphis -6.5, O/U: 230.0
Injuries: Memphis - Bane (OUT), Clarke (OUT); Orlando - Bol (OUT, health and safety protocols), Hampton (OUT, G-League assignment), K. Harris (OUT, G-League assignment), Isaac (OUT, knee), Okeke (OUT, knee), M. Wagner (OUT, suspension)

Memphis Grizzlies Orlando Magic
114.1 (13th) ORtg 111.0 (27th)
109.3 (2nd) DRtg 114.8 (23rd)
101.0 (8th) Pace 98.8 (19th)
Projected Starting Lineups
Ja Morant G Markelle Fultz
John Konchar G Gary Harris
Dillon Brooks F Franz Wagner
Jaren Jackson Jr. F Paolo Banchero
Steven Adams F/C Wendell Carter Jr.



Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always - enjoy!

