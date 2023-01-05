Game 39: Magic vs. Grizzlies GameThread

Who: Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) at Orlando Magic (14-24)
When: Thursday, January 5th, 7:00 PM EST
Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Memphis -6.5, O/U: 230.0
Injuries: Memphis - Bane (OUT), Clarke (OUT); Orlando - Bol (OUT, health and safety protocols), Hampton (OUT, G-League assignment), K. Harris (OUT, G-League assignment), Isaac (OUT, knee), Okeke (OUT, knee), M. Wagner (OUT, suspension)
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Orlando Magic
|114.1 (13th)
|ORtg
|111.0 (27th)
|109.3 (2nd)
|DRtg
|114.8 (23rd)
|101.0 (8th)
|Pace
|98.8 (19th)
|Projected Starting Lineups
|Ja Morant
|G
|Markelle Fultz
|John Konchar
|G
|Gary Harris
|Dillon Brooks
|F
|Franz Wagner
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|F
|Paolo Banchero
|Steven Adams
|F/C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
.@OrlandoMagic INJURY UPDATE:— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 5, 2023
Guard @jalensuggs will be available to play tonight vs. Memphis.
Suggs has missed the last 19 games (Nov. 27-Jan. 4) due to right ankle soreness.#MagicTogether
The @OrlandoMagic have assigned guard R.J. Hampton to @LakelandMagic of the @nbagleague.— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 5, 2023
In addition, two-way guard Kevon Harris has been transferred to Lakeland.#MagicTogether
