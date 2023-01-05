Game 39: Magic vs. Grizzlies GameThread

Who: Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) at Orlando Magic (14-24)

When: Thursday, January 5th, 7:00 PM EST

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Memphis -6.5, O/U: 230.0

Injuries: Memphis - Bane (OUT), Clarke (OUT); Orlando - Bol (OUT, health and safety protocols), Hampton (OUT, G-League assignment), K. Harris (OUT, G-League assignment), Isaac (OUT, knee), Okeke (OUT, knee), M. Wagner (OUT, suspension)





Memphis Grizzlies Orlando Magic 114.1 (13th) ORtg 111.0 (27th) 109.3 (2nd) DRtg 114.8 (23rd) 101.0 (8th) Pace 98.8 (19th) Projected Starting Lineups Ja Morant G Markelle Fultz John Konchar G Gary Harris Dillon Brooks F Franz Wagner Jaren Jackson Jr. F Paolo Banchero Steven Adams F/C Wendell Carter Jr.





Leave your pregame and in-game comments below. Feel free to follow us on Twitter at @OPPMagicBlog. And as always - enjoy!



.@OrlandoMagic INJURY UPDATE:



Guard @jalensuggs will be available to play tonight vs. Memphis.



Suggs has missed the last 19 games (Nov. 27-Jan. 4) due to right ankle soreness.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 5, 2023