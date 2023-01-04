 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 38: Magic vs. Thunder GameThread

The shorthanded Magic - by injury and suspension - play their first game of 2023

By Mike Cali
Orlando Magic v Oklahoma City Thunder Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Oklahoma City Thunder (16-21) at Orlando Magic (13-24)

When: Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Thunder -1, Over/Under 231

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic - Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams

Injury Report: Magic - Franz Wagner (Suspended), Moe Wagner (Suspended), Kevon Harris (Suspended), Admiral Schofield (Suspended), Bol Bol (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Thunder - Aleksej Pokusevski (Out), Ousmane Dieng (Out), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Out), Chet Holmgren (Out)

