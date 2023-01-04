Game 38: Magic vs. Thunder GameThread

Who: Oklahoma City Thunder (16-21) at Orlando Magic (13-24)
When: Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center - Orlando, Florida
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Thunder -1, Over/Under 231
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic - Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.
Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams
Injury Report: Magic - Franz Wagner (Suspended), Moe Wagner (Suspended), Kevon Harris (Suspended), Admiral Schofield (Suspended), Bol Bol (Out), Jalen Suggs (Out), Chuma Okeke (Out), Jonathan Isaac (Out); Thunder - Aleksej Pokusevski (Out), Ousmane Dieng (Out), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Out), Chet Holmgren (Out)
For some pregame reading material, check out Garrett Townsend’s column on why it’s time for the Orlando Magic to take the next step.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Welcome to Loud City.
