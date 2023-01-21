15-year Orlandoversary: Lewis beats buzzer as Magic sink Pistons, 102-100

The Orlando Magic’s 2007-08 season ended at the hand of the Detroit Pistons for the second year in a row. Orlando went down in five games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but the most thrilling win over Detroit for the Magic during the campaign may have come in the regular season and on this day 15 years ago.

As time expired, Rashard Lewis used every part of the rim and some of the glass to send the Magic home winners. Lewis’ heroics ultimately lifted Orlando to a 102-100 victory.

The Magic were one stop away from victory against Detroit at Amway Arena on Jan. 21, 2008. With just over a minute to play, Orlando held a 100-95 lead. After two free throws from Chauncey Billups cut the lead to three, the Detroit All-Star guard nailed a long three-pointer to even the game at 100 with just 3.6 seconds left.

Matched up with Richard Hamilton, Lewis caught the ensuing inbounds pass from Hedo Turkoglu. Lewis drove to the top of the paint, used a pump fake to get Hamilton off balance and went glass. As time expired, the shot rattled in to give Orlando a thrilling two-point victory.

Lewis finished with 16 points while Turkoglu paced Orlando with 26 points and eight assists. Dwight Howard added 23 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Keyon Dooling went 6-for-6 from the foul line to finish with 12 points off the Magic bench.

Hamilton’s 21 points led six Detroit players in double figures. Tayshaun Prince and Billups added 20 and 18 points, respectively. Rasheed Wallace tallied 15 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.

Including the playoffs, the Magic and Pistons would meet nine times during the 2007-08 season. The first of only two Orlando victories from that season came in thrilling fashion and on this day 15 years ago.