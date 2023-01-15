Game 44: Magic vs. Nuggets GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (16-27) at Denver Nuggets (29-13)

When: Sunday, Jan. 15, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena - Denver, Colorado

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Nuggets -10.5; Over/Under 234.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., our old friend Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Injury Report:

Magic: RJ Hampton (Out); Gary Harris (Questionable); Kevon Harris (Out); Jonathan Isaac (Out); Chuma Okeke (Out)

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar (Probable); Collin Gillespie (Out); Jeff Green (Out); Jamal Murray (Probable); Peyton Watson (Out)

For some pregame reading material, check out our ‘Most likely to...’ awards for the Magic, predictions about what might happen and to whom over the next 40 games.

To ensure you’re up to date with all things pinstriped, you can also check out our latest weekly observations article.

And for some perspective from the other side, read what our friends at Denver Stiffs have to say.