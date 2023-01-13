Game 43: Magic vs. Jazz GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (16-26) at Utah Jazz (21-23)

When: Friday, Jan. 13, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Jazz -6.0; Over/Under 234.0

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Jazz: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Lauri Markannen, Walker Kessler

Injury Report:

Magic: RJ Hampton (Out); Kevon Harris (Out); Jonathan Isaac (Out); Chuma Okeke (Out)

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (Out); Kelly Olynyk (Out)

For some pregame reading material, check out our ‘Most likely to...’ awards for the Magic, predictions about what might happen and to whom over the next 40 games.

To ensure you’re up to date with all things pinstriped, you can also check out our latest weekly observations article.

And for some perspective from the other side, check out our friends at SLC Dunk.