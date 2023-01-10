Game 42: Magic vs Blazers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (15-26) at Portland Trail Blazers (19-20)
When: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 10 p.m. ET
Where: Moda Center - Portland, Oregon
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Blazers -7.5; Over/Under 230.0
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.
Blazers: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic
Injury Report:
Magic: RJ Hampton (Out); Kevon Harris (Out); Jonathan Isaac (Out); Chuma Okeke (Out),
Blazers: Nassir Little (Out); Justise Winslow (Out); Jusuf Nurkic (Probable); Gary Payton II (Probable)
GAME 42 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 10, 2023
TRAIL BLAZERS
Portland, OR
⏰10 P.M.
@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic (‘Magic Live’ starts at 9:30 P.M.)
Bally Sports App; Bally Sports+
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/pNuA492vSw
