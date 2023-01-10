 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 42: Magic vs Blazers GameThread

The Magic will be looking to move on from one of their most disappointing losses of the season

By Garrett Townsend
/ new
NBA: Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Who: Orlando Magic (15-26) at Portland Trail Blazers (19-20)

When: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center - Portland, Oregon

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Blazers -7.5; Over/Under 230.0

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Blazers: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Injury Report:

Magic: RJ Hampton (Out); Kevon Harris (Out); Jonathan Isaac (Out); Chuma Okeke (Out),

Blazers: Nassir Little (Out); Justise Winslow (Out); Jusuf Nurkic (Probable); Gary Payton II (Probable)

For some pregame reading material, check out our latest weekly observations article.

If you would like to wallow in misery a while longer, check out our recap of last night’s game.

And for some perspective from the other side, check out our friends at Blazer’s Edge.

More From Orlando Pinstriped Post

Loading comments...