Game 42: Magic vs Blazers GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (15-26) at Portland Trail Blazers (19-20)

When: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center - Portland, Oregon

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Blazers -7.5; Over/Under 230.0

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Blazers: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic

Injury Report:

Magic: RJ Hampton (Out); Kevon Harris (Out); Jonathan Isaac (Out); Chuma Okeke (Out),

Blazers: Nassir Little (Out); Justise Winslow (Out); Jusuf Nurkic (Probable); Gary Payton II (Probable)

