Orlando Magic unveil Statement Edition jerseys for upcoming season

The Orlando Magic made a fashion statement on Thursday.

The team unveiled its new Statement Edition uniform for the 2022-2023 season, combining the styles of various eras in Magic basketball.

pay homage to the past ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/rdEg1zY2QE — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 15, 2022

jumpman jumpman jumpman them boys up to somethin pic.twitter.com/V4P6ZGROkZ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 15, 2022

The primary blue jersey features black pinstripes, similar to those on the original home white uniforms. Along the sides of the uniforms is a black star pattern reminiscent of those worn from 1998 to 2003.

The Magic will wear the Statement Edition uniforms for 10 games this season, including the home opener against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22.

I think it’s definitely one of the better jerseys the Magic have produced in recent years. Can never go wrong with a blue pinstriped jersey. Would also love to see a black jersey with the full star pattern at some point.

The Statement Edition jerseys can be purchased on the Orlando Magic app.

The Magic will soon announce their fourth and final jersey of the upcoming season: the City Edition. Please, no more orange.