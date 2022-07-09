 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Magic vs. Kings, Summer League game No. 2: The rookie’s encore

Let’s see how Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan follow up their impressive debut performances

By Mike Cali
2022 NBA Summer League - Houston Rockets v Orlando Magic Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

For some pregame reading material, check out these questions for the Magic heading into Summer League.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Sactown Royalty.

Join the conversation below and enjoy some summer basketball…

