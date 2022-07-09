Magic vs. Kings, Summer League game No. 2: The rookie’s encore

Who: Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings
When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN
your saturday afternoon plans, explained— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 9, 2022
: @SacramentoKings
: 4 PM ET
: @espn pic.twitter.com/7AmDQyvQ3T
squaaaad pic.twitter.com/h528KecB3J— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 29, 2022
our summer league schedule just dropped pic.twitter.com/pOdvfGK3GJ— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 20, 2022
For some pregame reading material, check out these questions for the Magic heading into Summer League.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Sactown Royalty.
Join the conversation below and enjoy some summer basketball…
Loading comments...