Magic vs. Rockets, Summer League opener: Paolo Banchero vs. Jabari Smith

Who: Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN (Update: the game will now start on ESPNU due to the NHL Draft)

Line: Rockets -2.5, Over/Under 170.5

our summer league schedule just dropped pic.twitter.com/pOdvfGK3GJ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 20, 2022

Join the conversation below and enjoy some late-night summer basketball…