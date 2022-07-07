 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Magic vs. Rockets, Summer League opener: Paolo Banchero vs. Jabari Smith

The two rookies take the court for the first time in the Summer League opener

By Mike Cali
2022 NBA Draft Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN (Update: the game will now start on ESPNU due to the NHL Draft)

Line: Rockets -2.5, Over/Under 170.5

