Magic vs. Pistons, Summer League Game 5: The grand finale

Who: Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPNU

our summer league schedule just dropped pic.twitter.com/pOdvfGK3GJ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 20, 2022

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Detroit Bad Boys.

Join the conversation below and enjoy one final game of summer basketball…