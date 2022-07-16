 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Magic vs. Pistons, Summer League Game 5: The grand finale

The 2-2 Magic wrap up Summer League with a matchup against the Pistons

By Mike Cali
2022 NBA Summer League - New York Knicks v Orlando Magic Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPNU

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Detroit Bad Boys.

