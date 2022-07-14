 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Magic vs. Knicks, Summer League Game 4: Caleb Houstan looks to bounce back

The second-round pick is coming off a 2-for-10 shooting performance

By Mike Cali
/ new
2022 Las Vegas Summer League - Orlando Magic v Sacramento Kings

Who: Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: NBA TV

For some pregame reading material, check out how a shorthanded Magic team nearly defeated Chet Holmgren’s Oklahoma City Thunder.

For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Posting and Toasting.

Join the conversation below and enjoy some summer basketball…

