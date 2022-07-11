Magic vs. Thunder, Summer League Game 3: Orlando’s first look at Chet Holmgren

Who: Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN
late night hoops— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 11, 2022
: @okcthunder
: 9 PM ET
: @espn pic.twitter.com/lbvMI0s6sm
Paolo Banchero’s Summer League is over. Put simply, the Magic saw all they needed to see from the No. 1 pick and want other players to get opportunities now.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 11, 2022
squaaaad pic.twitter.com/h528KecB3J— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 29, 2022
our summer league schedule just dropped pic.twitter.com/pOdvfGK3GJ— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 20, 2022
For some pregame reading material, check out these questions for the Magic heading into Summer League.
For some perspective from the other side, visit our friends at Welcome to Loud City.
Join the conversation below and enjoy some summer basketball…
Loading comments...