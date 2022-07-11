Remembering Every Orlando Magic Player from Duke

The Orlando Magic got their man last month with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

To the surprise of many, Orlando selected Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the top pick. After a 22-60 season, the Magic hope that Banchero can blossom into a star and take Orlando deep into the playoffs once again.

With the selection, Banchero will become the eighth former Duke player to play for the Magic. Here’s a look back on the Orlando tenures of the previous seven:

Wendell Carter Jr., F/C (2021-present)

A midseason acquisition in a trade that sent All-Star Nikola Vucevic to Chicago, Wendell Carter Jr. has blossomed into a very serviceable big man for the Magic. In 84 games with Orlando thus far, Carter has averaged 14.2 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 52% from the field. Carter ranked 15th in the NBA last season with 33 double-doubles.

Chris Duhon, G (2010-12)

Brought in as a free agent signing to serve as backup point guard to Jameer Nelson, Chris Duhon spent two seasons with the Magic. Duhon averaged just 3.2 points in 17.5 minutes per game, but did shoot 42% from deep during his final season with Orlando in 2011-12.

Grant Hill, F (2000-07)

Perhaps there is no bigger “what if?” in Orlando Magic history than Grant Hill. A superstar with the Detroit Pistons, Hill teamed with Tracy McGrady in 2000 with the hopes of making the Magic a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately for Hill, he played in just 47 games over his first four seasons with the team. Hill did average 16.4 points and five rebounds in his seven seasons with the Magic but played in less than 35% of the team’s games.

Amile Jefferson, F (2018-20)

A 6-foot-9 forward, Jefferson played just two seasons in Orlando and in only 30 total games. Jefferson averaged less than two points and two rebounds per game but did shoot 50% from the field. He’s since returned to Duke to serve as an assistant.

Corey Maggette, G/F (1999-2000)

Acquired on draft night from the Seattle SuperSonics, Corey Maggette spent one season in Orlando as part of Doc Rivers’ famous “Heart and Hustle” team. As a rookie during the 1999-00 season, Magette averaged 8.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 77 games. Maggette was traded after the season but would enjoy a solid 14-year career in the NBA.

Josh McRoberts, F (2012-13)

A 6-foot-10 athletic forward, Josh McRoberts spent less than one season in Orlando. He averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting less than 40% from the field. McRoberts was traded to the Charlotte Bobcats late in the season. A career journeyman, McRoberts would play for seven teams over his 11-year career.

JJ Redick, G (2006-13)

The Orlando Magic’s first lottery pick from Duke, JJ Redick became a fan favorite. Selected 11th overall in 2006, Redick was a sharpshooter who averaged in double figures in each of his final three seasons with the Magic. He was ultimately traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal that brought Tobias Harris to Orlando. Redick remains 10th in team history in made three-pointers and third in free throw percentage.