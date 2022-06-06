Orlando Magic announce 2022 preseason schedule

The unofficial debut for the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft will take place on October 3.

That’s when the Orlando Magic will open the preseason.

The Magic begin on the road, traveling to Memphis to face the Grizzlies. They then play a back-to-back in Texas against the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks. They conclude the preseason with home games against Memphis and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

our 2022 preseason schedule has been released! pic.twitter.com/LvG9tRA4PO — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 6, 2022

In addition to having the top pick on the court in full Magic uniform for the first time (outside of Summer League), the game could possibly mark the long-overdue return of Jonathan Isaac. But the same also could have been said last season.

The team also should have Markelle Fultz coming off what essentially has been his first healthy offseason, along with Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs beginning their sophomore campaigns. So, there will be plenty of storylines in Orlando when preseason begins.

Single-game tickets for the 2022 preseason go on sale June 23.