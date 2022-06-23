Orlando Magic select Caleb Houstan with the 32nd pick in 2022 NBA Draft

For the first time since 2018, it appears the Orlando Magic will be bringing into the organization a player they drafted in the second round.



With the 32nd pick, Orlando selected Michigan wing Caleb Houstan (6-8/205) late Thursday night. Houstan, from Mississauga, Ontario, played his freshmen season this past year at Michigan. The native of Canada averaged 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He led the Wolverines with 60 made three-point field goals (35.5 percent 3PT%) in 2021-22.





The 19 year-old played for three seasons in high school at Montverde Academy in Central Florida. At Montverde Academy, Houstan played with NBA players Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Moses Moody, and Day’Ron Sharpe. In 2021, the five-star recruit (who re-classified to the Class of ‘21) was named a McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic participant. He was also ranked inside of ESPN’s top ten in the Class of 2021.



Houstan has already enjoyed a relatively decorated career playing in FIBA international events for his native Canada. In 2019, Houstan averaged 22.8 points per game, leading Canada to a silver medal at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship. And then in 2021, Houstan again led Canada - this time to a bronze medal - at the U19 FIBA World Cup (17.0 points per game).



Houstan started all 34 games for Michigan this past season. Of course, this is the second consecutive season that the Magic have drafted a wing player from Ann Arbor (Franz Wagner, 8th overall pick in 2021).



Tonight marked the first time in three years that the Orlando Magic have made (and kept) a second round pick (Talen Horton Tucker in ‘19, traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for cash considerations). The Magic haven’t rostered a second round pick since Melvin Frazier was nabbed as the 35th pick in 2018.