2022 NBA Draft Thread: The Orlando Magic are on the clock

Draft Night has arrived!

By Mike Cali
/ new
2022 NBA Draft Lottery Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Orlando Magic have been on the clock for 37 days.

Tonight, they finally make the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

It’s widely expected to be Jabari Smith, but that is not set in stone, especially with Chet Holmgren possessing a skill set and wingspan that likely have the Magic brass salivating.

The Magic have already been active on draft day, sending one of their two second-round picks to the Los Angeles Lakers for a future second-round pick and cash.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draft.

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Draft

When: June 23, 2022, 8:00 pm ET

Where: The Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York

Watch: ESPN, ABC

Orlando Magic Draft Picks

No. 1 overall

No. 32 overall

Orlando Magic Draft Kit

With the first pick in the NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic should select...

Draft-Day Eve Orlando Magic Mock Draft Roundup

Aaron Goldstone’s scouting report on Jabari Smith

Aaron Goldstone’s scouting report on Chet Holmgren

Aaron Goldstone’s scouting report on Paolo Banchero

Magic select Jabari Smith in SB Nation NBA Blogger Draft

How the Magic can nail the draft and win the offseason

The importance of Orlando’s second-round picks & potential targets

Orlando Magic Q&A with SB Nation NBA Draft guru Ricky O’Donnell

Examining the Magic’s chances of success with the No. 1 pick

Looking back at the Magic’s previous No. 1 picks

Twitter reacts to the Orlando Magic winning the NBA Draft Lottery

First-Round Draft Order

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia 76ers

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)

26. Houston Rockets (from Dallas)

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City)

Our Aaron Goldstone will be at the Amway Center watch party, so follow him @AaronGoldstone and @OPPMagicBlog on Twitter for analysis and crowd reactions. And be sure to join the conversation below.

