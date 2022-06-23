2022 NBA Draft Thread: The Orlando Magic are on the clock

The Orlando Magic have been on the clock for 37 days.

Tonight, they finally make the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

It’s widely expected to be Jabari Smith, but that is not set in stone, especially with Chet Holmgren possessing a skill set and wingspan that likely have the Magic brass salivating.

As team boards finalize today, the 1-2-3 of the NBA Draft is increasingly firm, per sources: Jabari Smith to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

The Magic have already been active on draft day, sending one of their two second-round picks to the Los Angeles Lakers for a future second-round pick and cash.

We have acquired a future second round pick & cash considerations from @Lakers for the 35th overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/X1ft5C8Q03 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 23, 2022

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draft.

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Draft

When: June 23, 2022, 8:00 pm ET Where: The Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York Watch: ESPN, ABC

Orlando Magic Draft Picks

No. 1 overall No. 32 overall

Orlando Magic Draft Kit

First-Round Draft Order

1. Orlando Magic 2. Oklahoma City Thunder 3. Houston Rockets 4. Sacramento Kings 5. Detroit Pistons 6. Indiana Pacers 7. Portland Trail Blazers 8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers) 9. San Antonio Spurs 10. Washington Wizards 11. New York Knicks 12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers) 13. Charlotte Hornets 14. Cleveland Cavaliers 15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans) 16. Atlanta Hawks 17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn) 18. Chicago Bulls 19. Minnesota Timberwolves 20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto) 21. Denver Nuggets 22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah) 23. Philadelphia 76ers 24. Milwaukee Bucks 25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston) 26. Houston Rockets (from Dallas) 27. Miami Heat 28. Golden State Warriors 29. Memphis Grizzlies 30. Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City)

