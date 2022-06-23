2022 NBA Draft Thread: The Orlando Magic are on the clock

The Orlando Magic have been on the clock for 37 days.
Tonight, they finally make the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
It’s widely expected to be Jabari Smith, but that is not set in stone, especially with Chet Holmgren possessing a skill set and wingspan that likely have the Magic brass salivating.
As team boards finalize today, the 1-2-3 of the NBA Draft is increasingly firm, per sources: Jabari Smith to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022
The Magic have already been active on draft day, sending one of their two second-round picks to the Los Angeles Lakers for a future second-round pick and cash.
We have acquired a future second round pick & cash considerations from @Lakers for the 35th overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/X1ft5C8Q03— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 23, 2022
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draft.
How to Watch the 2022 NBA Draft
When: June 23, 2022, 8:00 pm ET
Where: The Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York
Watch: ESPN, ABC
Orlando Magic Draft Picks
No. 1 overall
No. 32 overall
Orlando Magic Draft Kit
With the first pick in the NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic should select...
Draft-Day Eve Orlando Magic Mock Draft Roundup
Aaron Goldstone’s scouting report on Jabari Smith
Aaron Goldstone’s scouting report on Chet Holmgren
Aaron Goldstone’s scouting report on Paolo Banchero
Magic select Jabari Smith in SB Nation NBA Blogger Draft
How the Magic can nail the draft and win the offseason
The importance of Orlando’s second-round picks & potential targets
Orlando Magic Q&A with SB Nation NBA Draft guru Ricky O’Donnell
Examining the Magic’s chances of success with the No. 1 pick
Looking back at the Magic’s previous No. 1 picks
Twitter reacts to the Orlando Magic winning the NBA Draft Lottery
First-Round Draft Order
1. Orlando Magic
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Houston Rockets
4. Sacramento Kings
5. Detroit Pistons
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Portland Trail Blazers
8. New Orleans Pelicans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Los Angeles Clippers)
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Charlotte Hornets (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets (from Brooklyn)
18. Chicago Bulls
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
20. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies (from Utah)
23. Philadelphia 76ers
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. San Antonio Spurs (from Boston)
26. Houston Rockets (from Dallas)
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Memphis Grizzlies
30. Denver Nuggets (from Oklahoma City)
Our Aaron Goldstone will be at the Amway Center watch party, so follow him @AaronGoldstone and @OPPMagicBlog on Twitter for analysis and crowd reactions. And be sure to join the conversation below.
