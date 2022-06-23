Report: Orlando Magic trade second-round pick to Los Angeles Lakers

Another draft, another second-round pick traded by the Orlando Magic.

The Magic reportedly have dealt the No. 35 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Los Angeles Lakers for a future second-round pick and cash.

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Orlando's pick at No. 35 for a future second-round pick and cash, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

In addition to the first pick in the draft, Orlando also still has the No. 32 pick...for the time being, at least.

The Magic unloading a second-round pick comes as no surprise. Since hiring president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and general manager John Hammond in 2017, the Magic had traded six of their eight second-round picks prior to Thursday’s deal.

Our Aaron Goldstone asked Weltman earlier this week about the Magic’s plans regarding their two second-round picks.

“It’s a unique talk that you have about the number one pick, but with 32 and 35, there are a lot of talks going on,” Weltman said. “You bring up a lot of points that are relevant to the answer, that is, ‘How many rookies do we want this year?’ We have a young team already. How can we keep the pathway clear for our young players to develop? With that will come a whole bunch of explorations as far as what to do with those two picks.”

With so much attention already on the first overall pick (and rightfully so)...



I asked Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman this morning about how the team is preparing to attack picks 32 and 35 in this week's NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/l8XacChWBa — Aaron Goldstone (@AaronGoldstone) June 20, 2022

Our Jorie Mickens examined some possible players the Magic could target with their second-round picks.

We’ll see if they have any second-round picks to make when the time comes.