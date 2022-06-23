5 highest single-game block totals for Magic players during 2021-22 season

As NBA Draft night arrives, the Orlando Magic hope that a key piece to a bright future joins the team tonight.

Looking back on last season, not a whole lot went right for Orlando. The Magic finished just 22-60. Unsurprisingly, the Magic didn’t do well statistically in most areas.

When it came to blocked shots, Orlando did avoid finishing in the bottom third of the league. The Magic finished 20th with 4.5 per contest.

Here’s a look back on the top single-game performances for Orlando players in that area from the 2021-22 season:

T-3. Mo Bamba (4 blocks, Oct. 20 at San Antonio Spurs, Nov. 1 at Minnesota Timberwolves, Nov. 7 vs. Utah Jazz, Dec. 8 at Sacramento Kings, Jan. 8 at Detroit Pistons, Jan. 17 vs. Portland Trail Blazers)

From the opening night, Mo Bamba was a shot-blocking machine for the Orlando Magic. Bamba finished with four blocks on six separate occasions this season, including opening night. Of those six games, a thrilling 107-100 victory over the Utah Jazz on Nov. 7 served as the only Magic victory.

T-3. Wendell Carter Jr. (4 blocks, Oct. 24 at New York Knicks)

Wendell Carter Jr.’s season-high in blocks came in the Magic’s first win of the season. Carter tied a career-high with four blocks in a 110-104 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It was the fourth time in Carter’s career that he finished with four blocks but first as a member of the Magic.

T-1. Mo Bamba (6 blocks, Nov. 29 at Philadelphia 76ers, April 5 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers)

The Orlando Magic’s leader in blocked shots with 1.7 per contest this past season, it comes as little surprise that Bamba takes the top spot. Bamba finished with 11 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks in a 101-96 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers to close November. In early April, Bamba dominated with 21 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks in a 120-115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The six blocks is a career-high. Prior to this past season, Bamba’s career-high was five.