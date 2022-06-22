5 highest single-game steal totals for Magic players during 2021-22 season

During a 22-60 campaign, the Orlando Magic did little well on either end of the floor. Defensively, however, the Magic narrowly avoided being in the bottom third in points per game allowed.

When it came to steals, the Magic ranked just 23rd in the NBA with eight per game. But throughout the season, there were some solid individual efforts.

Here’s a look at the highest steal totals for Magic players this past season:

T-3. Jalen Suggs (4 steals, Nov. 27 at Cleveland Cavaliers)

As a rookie, Jalen Suggs proved to be a solid defender. He was just over a month into his rookie campaign when Suggs set a career-high with four steals in a 105-92 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

T-3. Gary Harris (4 steals, Nov. 27 at Cleveland Cavaliers, Jan. 2 at Boston Celtics, Feb. 14 at Denver Nuggets)

Gary Harris appears on the list with three contests with four steals. Each of those contests came on the road. Harris’ career-high for steals in a game is six. He did so as a member of the Denver Nuggets against the Brooklyn Nets in November 2017.

T-3. Chuma Okeke (4 steals, Feb. 11 at Utah Jazz, Feb. 14 at Denver Nuggets, March 5 at Memphis Grizzlies)

Like Harris, Chuma Okeke recorded four steals on three separate occasions this past season. And like Harris, all three came on the road. Also like Harris, all three occasions came in losses.

T-1. Chuma Okeke (6 steals, Dec. 18 at Brooklyn Nets, Dec. 22 at Atlanta Hawks)

The highest steal total for an Orlando Magic player this season was six. It was done by the same player, twice, and in consecutive games. In wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, second-year forward Chuma Okeke set a new career-high with six thefts. For the season, Okeke led the Magic by averaging 1.4 steals per game.