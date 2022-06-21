5 highest single-game assist totals for Magic players during 2021-22 season

During the 2021-22 season, the Orlando Magic didn’t rank very high in many offensive categories.

When it came to assists however, the Magic were closer to the middle than the bottom. As a team, Orlando ranked 20th in the NBA, averaging nearly 24 assists per game.

In a series looking back on the top individual efforts from the recent campaign, here’s a look back at the five highest single-game assist totals for the Magic this past season:

T-2. Cole Anthony (11 assists, Nov. 15 at Atlanta Hawks, Dec. 23 vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Jan. 26 at Los Angeles Clippers, March 23 at Oklahoma City Thunder)

Throughout the course of the 2021-22 season, Cole Anthony tied a career-high with 11 assists four times. Unfortunately for Orlando, each occasion came in a losing effort.

T-2. Robin Lopez (11 assists, Dec. 22 at Atlanta Hawks)

Robin Lopez just completed his 14th season in the NBA. His career night in assists, however, came as a member of the Orlando Magic. In a 104-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Lopez dished out 11 assists, which topped his previous career-high of six. That’s how many Lopez had in the fourth quarter alone in Atlanta as the Magic cruised to victory.

T-2. Markelle Fultz (11 assists, March 13 at Philadelphia 76ers)

Markelle Fultz played in just 18 games for Orlando this past season as he recovered from a season-ending injury from the year prior, but that didn’t stop him from making teammates better. In just his sixth game back, Fultz finished with 11 assists against his former team as the Magic fell to Philadelphia in overtime in mid-March, 116-114. The Magic led by as many as 10 points in the final period but were unable to hold on. Philadelphia’s rally came with Fultz on the bench.

1. Markelle Fultz (15 assists, April 10 vs. Miami Heat)

The highest assist total for any Magic player this past season came in the regular season finale. In a 125-111 win over the Miami Heat, Fultz dished out a career-high 15 assists. That was four more than any other player this season. Orlando tied a franchise record by making 23 three-pointers in the victory. Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba each connected on five three-point attempts while Devin Cannady and R.J. Hampton each made four.