Orlando Magic Summer League schedule announced

The top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, assuming there are no trades, will first step onto the court representing the Orlando Magic on July 7.

That’s when the Magic will open the 2022 NBA 2k23 Summer League against the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas. The game tips off at 10 p.m. ET, and it will be followed by the Detroit Pistons against the Portland Trailblazers at midnight ET, as the only two games on opening night of Summer League.

our summer league schedule just dropped pic.twitter.com/pOdvfGK3GJ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 20, 2022

The Magic then play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, July 9 at 4 p.m. ET, the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET and the New York Knicks on Thursday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

A fifth and final game will be added after the league seeds all 30 teams, with the top two seeds playing for the championship on July 17.

All 30 teams will participate in the 75-game league. All games will air on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or NBA TV.