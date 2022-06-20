5 highest single-game rebound totals for Magic players during 2021-22 season

Given the rebuilding nature of the 2021-22 season for the Orlando Magic, the team struggled in most statistical areas. That included rebounding the basketball.

Although Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba had solid statistical years as rebounders, Orlando ranked just 26th in the NBA in rebounding differential. Throughout the season however, there were some strong individual efforts.

Here’s a look back on the top five rebounding performances for Magic players this past season:

T-4. Cole Anthony (16 rebounds, Oct. 24 at New York Knicks)

A New York native, it probably seemed fitting that Cole Anthony propelled the Orlando Magic to their first win of the season at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 24. Anthony led the Magic with 29 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds in the win. Fifteen of those rebounds came on the defensive end.

T-4. Wendell Carter Jr. (16 rebounds, Dec. 3 at Houston Rockets, Jan. 2 at Boston Celtics, March 20 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder)

Though it wasn’t a season-high for Wendell Carter Jr., he finished with 16 rebounds three times during the 2021-22 season. In each of those three contests, at least 11 of those rebounds were on the defensive end of the floor.

T-3. Mo Bamba (17 rebounds, Nov. 29 at Philadelphia 76ers)

In a 101-96 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers to close November, Mo Bamba quietly had a solid night. Bamba finished one rebound shy of his career-high with 17 boards. In addition to leading all rebounders, Bamba largely kept Philadelphia star Joel Embiid in check. Embiid finished just 4-for-16 from the field.

T-1. Mo Bamba (18 rebounds, Oct. 29 at Toronto Raptors)

In a hard-fought 110-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors in late October, Mo Bamba tied a career-high with 18 rebounds. Only three of those boards were on the offensive end. Bamba’s final rebound of the night gave the Magic a chance to complete a thrilling comeback but Cole Anthony’s runner at the buzzer was no good and Toronto survived.

T-1. Wendell Carter Jr. (18 rebounds, March 2 vs. Indiana Pacers)

Tied for the top rebounding total for the Orlando Magic this past season is Wendell Carter Jr. In a heartbreaking 122-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Carter tied a career-high with 18 rebounds on March 2. Six of those rebounds for Carter came on the offensive end. Unfortunately for the Magic, they were unable to hold a 15-point fourth-quarter lead in the loss.