5 highest single-game scoring totals for Magic players during 2021-22 season

Throughout the NBA during the 2021-22 regular season, points weren’t hard to come by. For the Orlando Magic, however, one could argue otherwise.

At just over 104 points per game, the Magic finished ahead of only the Oklahoma City Thunder when it came to points per game. Over the course of the season, however, there were some solid individual efforts by Magic players.

Here’s a look back at the five highest-scoring efforts this past season:

T-5. Terrance Ross (32 points, Jan. 9 at Washington Wizards)

Terrance Ross once scored 50 points in an NBA game, but he eclipsed the 30-point mark just twice for the Magic this past season. The first occasion came in a 102-100 road loss to the Washington Wizards. Ross only took four shots from deep and finished 13-for-20 from the field and 4-for-5 from the line. Ross was held scoreless over the final seven-plus minutes. His last points of the night gave the Magic their final lead.

T-5. Mo Bamba (32 points, Jan. 19 at Philadelphia 76ers)

A former top-10 pick, Mo Bamba enjoyed a career-year for the Orlando Magic during the 2021-22 season. That included a career-night against the Philadelphia 76ers in mid-January. On a night where Joel Embiid scored 50 points for the 76ers, Bamba was nearly unstoppable for the Magic. On 12-for-15 from the floor and 7-for-8 from deep, Bamba scored a career-high 32 points in a 123-110 loss.

T-2. Cole Anthony (33 points, Nov. 7 vs. Utah Jazz)

In the Magic’s first home win of the 2021-22 season, they got 33 points from Cole Anthony and they needed all of them. Anthony finished 13-for-20 from the field and 5-for-10 from deep as the Magic erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to top the Utah Jazz, 107-100. Anthony scored 10 points in the final quarter, including consecutive jumpers in the final 90 seconds that turned a 98-98 game into a four-point Magic lead.

T-2. Cole Anthony (33 points, Dec. 8 at Sacramento Kings)

Orlando scored a season-high 130 points in its only trip to Sacramento this season. Unfortunately, that was not enough. In a 142-130 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Cole Anthony shot 12-for-22 from the field and 6-for-9 from distance to pace the Magic. On the other side, De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 33 points. The Magic shot 50% from the field but allowed Sacramento to shoot 55%.

T-2. Terrence Ross (33 points, Jan. 2 at Boston Celtics)

The first game of the 2022 calendar year for the Orlando Magic featured a season-high 33 points from Terrence Ross. Unfortunately for the Magic, that was not enough as the Boston Celtics rallied for a 116-111 overtime victory behind Jaylen Brown’s 50 points. Ross finished 11-for-19 from the field, 4-for-8 from deep and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line. Boston trailed by 14 points with less than four and a half minutes remaining in regulation but rallied to steal the victory. Ross scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. His final points came on a four-point play as the Magic cut a six-point overtime deficit to two with 1:07 to play, but that would be their final field goal of the night.

1. Franz Wagner (38 points, Dec. 28 vs. Milwaukee Bucks)

It was a rookie who had the highest point total for the Magic during the 2021-22 season. In a 127-110 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Franz Wagner finished with 38 points on 12-for-20 shooting while going 4-for-8 from deep and a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe. Wagner scored 27 of his points in the second half. His 38 points was the most for an Orlando rookie since Shaquille O’Neal scored 46 points in a loss to the Detroit Pistons in February 1993.