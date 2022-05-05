OPP Over/Under: 2021 Orlando Magic player props (End of season review)

Back in October, I posted for the Orlando Pinstriped Post Community some Orlando Magic related prop bets to track as the season played out. As we wait to find out where the Magic will be drafting from in June (NBA Draft Lottery, May 17th), the present seems like as good of a time as any to check-in on the progress of everyone’s season-long prop predictions.



As a quick reminder, here is a list of the following community members who were brave enough to make their player prop predictions:

Goldstone Thorrison BBQ C.M. Troll Wiz Lee Wells TeekyLeeky Nick DC Ezy three.three Shagrs11 Townsend Mo Bamba

19.5 minutes per game Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Wendell Carter Jr.

99.5 3PTA's (season) Over Under Over Over Under Over Under Over Under Under Under Isaac/Fultz

82.5 games played (combined) Under Over Under Under Under Over Over Over Over Over Under Chuma Okeke

36.5% on 3PTA's Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Wagner Brothers

199.5 minutes played together Under Under Under Under Under Over Over Over Under Under Under Cole Anthony

8.5 times scoring 20+ points in a game Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Over R.J. Hampton

39.5 times scoring in double-figures Over Over Over Over Under Over Under Under Under Over Under Jalen Suggs

2.5 place finish in Rookie of Year votin g Under Over Over Under Over Over Over Over Over Over Over Team Prop

21.5 team assists per game Over Over Over Over Under Over Over Over Over Over Under Veteran Core

3.5 remaining players after NBA Trade Deadline Under Under Under Under Over Over Under Under Over Over Under



Before we get to the inaugural ‘OPP Over/Under 2021 Orlando Magic player props’ winner, here is how the individual prop bets ultimately played out this season:





Props that were decided after just the first trimester of the season





Wendell Carter Jr.

Over/Under - 99.5 three-point field goal attempts (season total)



Carter Jr.’s three-point field goal attempt prop easily cleared through just the first 25 games of the season. The fourth-year big man let 214 three-point attempts fly in 2021-22 (3.5 3PTA’s per game), nearly twice as many as he attempted through the first three years of his NBA career combined (112 3PTA’s from 2018-2021). The next step for Carter Jr. is to start knocking those jumpers down at a higher clip (32.7% this season), but it is important that he was open to taking more this past year.

Winner: OVER





Cole Anthony

Over/Under - 8.5 times Cole Anthony scores 20 or more points in a game (season total)



Anthony easily cleared the ‘over’ on this prop through Orlando’s first trimester of the 2021-22 season, scoring 20 or more points in 11 of his first 20 games of the season. Injuries began to take their toll on Anthony (which he often played through) as the season carried on. After looking like a possible ‘Most Improved Player’ candidate through the first couple months of the season, Anthony’s play slowed down considerably. He still managed to score 20 or more points in a game five more times after the calendar turned to 2022, bringing his season total to 19 times (none after mid-February).

Winner: OVER





Props that were decided through the second trimester of the season



Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner

Over/Under - 199.5 total minutes the Wagner brothers share the floor together (season total)



According to NBA.com, the Wagner brothers shared the floor together for 257 total minutes this season. The majority of those minutes (206 of 257) came through the first and second trimesters of the 2021-22 season. When Franz and Moritz were both on the court for the Magic, the team’s net rating was -7.9. But honestly, who cares? How cool is it to play on the same NBA team as your younger/older sibling?

Winner: OVER



Jonathan Isaac & Markelle Fultz

Over/Under - 82.5 combined games played (season total)



Markelle Fultz made his triumphant return to the floor on February 28th against the Indiana Pacers. The former number one overall pick (2017) played in 18 of Orlando’s final 21 games, only missing games on the second night of back-to-backs. Fultz scored in double-figures in 13 of those 18 contests despite being managed by a minutes restriction. He averaged a career-high 5.5 assists per game in only 20.0 minutes each contest (48.9 assist percentage). Isaac, who is also working his way back from a significant ACL injury, never appeared for Orlando in 2021-22.

Winner: UNDER





Michael Carter-Williams, Gary Harris, Robin Lopez, E’Twaun Moore, and Terrence Ross

Over/Under - 3.5 players in veteran group remaining on Orlando’s roster by March 1st, 2022



The Magic opted (in February) not to move any of their three veteran players who had logged minutes on the floor this season (Harris, Lopez, Ross), but they did waive Carter-Williams and Moore - neither suited up for Orlando in 2021-22. Harris and Lopez are both set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, while Ross has one-year left on his current deal with the Magic.

Winner: UNDER





R.J. Hampton

Over/Under - 39.5 times R.J. Hampton scores 10 or more points in a game (season total)



So, do you want the good news first..or the bad news? Let’s go with the good to start off here, and that would be Hampton improving his three-point accuracy in Year 2 with the Magic (from 31.9 percent as a rookie to 35.0 percent this past year). The bad? Well, his conversion rate at the rim plummeted to 52.5 percent in 2021-22 (down from 66 percent at the rim as a rookie). And when you add to the fact that Hampton suffered an MCL injury in mid-January that caused him to miss a month, the second-year guard’s sophomore NBA season was certainly a mixed-bag. The ‘under’ easily clears here, as Hampton scored in double-figures just 18 times off Orlando’s bench this past season. Ouch, I was way off with my ‘over’ pick on this one.

Winner: UNDER





Props decided by season’s end

Mo Bamba

Over/Under - 19.5 minutes per game



Heading into restricted free agency this upcoming summer, Bamba managed to stay healthy for an extended period of time for the first time in his career, starting 69 of 71 games in 2021-22. The fourth-year center averaged career-highs across the board (points, rebounds, blocks, assists, three-point shooting), all while playing a career-high 25.7 minutes per game. Coming into this past season, Bamba had never averaged more than 16.3 minutes per game (his rookie season).

Winner: OVER



Chuma Okeke

Over/Under - 36 percent on three-point field goal attempts



The ‘under’ easily clears here, as Okeke finished the 2021-22 campaign shooting 31.8 percent from beyond the arc (he shot just under 35 percent as a rookie). That number may look rough, but the second-year forward was actually very respectable shooting from distance as the season closed out. It was his 23 percent three-point shooting through December that really sand-bagged Okeke’s overall season numbers. 64.5 percent of Okeke’s field goal attempts in 2021-22 were three-point field goal attempts. Orlando’s versatile forward had an incredible year on the defensive end, but his shot still has some room for improvement. Unfortunately, everyone in the OPP community field took the over on Okeke.

Winner: UNDER





Jalen Suggs

Over/Under - 2.5 place finish in NBA Rookie of the Year voting (under= 1st or 2nd place finish, over=3rd place finish or lower)



It was a relatively painful rookie year for Suggs, both in the literal and figurative sense. The Gonzaga product finished the year with 36.1%/21.4% splits from the field, along with 3.0 turnovers per game. The Magic recently announced that Suggs would be undergoing a procedure to clean-up some problems with his ankle this off-season (more preventative than anything), but that he would be ready in plenty of time for training camp next season. Coupled with his struggles is the fact that the 2021-22 rookie class was a very strong one, leaving Suggs well below where many thought he might finish in the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year voting. With Suggs, it’s a marathon (not a sprint).

Winner: OVER





Team Prop

Over/Under - 21.5 total team assists per game



According to Basketball Reference, Orlando’s 23.7 team assists per game this past season were an 8.8 percent increase from 2020-21. The Magic were hovering right around the number for this prop through the first half of the season, but obviously the return of Markelle Fultz for the last quarter of the year made a big difference. With a healthy Fultz, Suggs, and Anthony, the Magic have three players heading into next season that are more than capable of moving the basketball, creating, and finding open teammates.

Winner: OVER





Final Standings



Name Record

Ezy 8-2

BBQ 7-3

NickDC 7-3

A. Goldstone 6-4

G. Townsend 6-4

TeekyLeeky 6-4

Troll Wizard 6-4

Lee Wells 5-5

Thorrison 5-5

three.three 5-5

Shagrs11 4-6



Your inaugural “OPP Over/Under 2021 Orlando Magic player props” champion is Ezy. Congrats, well done!

Here was the first trimester player prop review, and the second trimester.



Aaron Goldstone has been writing for Orlando Pinstriped Post since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @AaronGoldstone.