Jalen Suggs undergoes surgery for stress fracture in ankle

Jalen Suggs underwent surgery last week to repair a stress fracture in his ankle, the Orlando Magic announced on Monday.

Suggs is expected to make a full recovery for the start of training camp.

“In assessing Jalen’s right ankle at the conclusion of the season, and consulting with multiple doctors, we came to the determination to undergo this preventative measure,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement. “We feel by addressing this now Jalen can still have a productive summer leading into training camp.”

Suggs missed 34 games during his rookie season, including 10 straight towards the end of the season with an ankle injury before returning for the final two games of the season.

The 24-year-old averaged 11.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game, but he shot just 36.1 percent from the field and 21.4 percent on 4.1 threes per.

Suggs made an impact on the defensive end, which our Garrett Townsend broke down when looking at the highs and lows of Suggs’ rookie season:

Burrowing further into the one-on-one numbers, Suggs is already one of the game’s most dependable players when asked to lock down the ballhandler in pick-and-roll sequences. On such plays he concedes just 35.0% shooting and 0.76 points per-possession, marks which place him in the league’s 80th percentile. He’s similarly effective navigating plays coming off screens elsewhere, giving up 33.3% shooting and 0.78 points per-possession, good for a 78th percentile finish. Suggs has also been awesome as the primary post defender on the handful of occasions he’s been called to do so (28 sequences), allowing the opposition to score just 19 points total on such chances, a rate which paces the Magic and places him in the 91st percentile league-wide.