Twitter reacts to the Orlando Magic winning the NBA Draft Lottery

The celebration is on for Magic Twitter

By Mike Cali
/ new
2022 NBA Draft Lottery Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Years of rebuilding finally resulted in the ultimate goal.

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft Lottery.

That they did so in a year when there is no clear-cut No. 1 overall pick in no way tamed the excitement for a fan base that has had very few meaningful victories since the prize from their last lottery win left town in 2012.

After all of the losses, all of the injuries, all of the trades and all of the lottery disappointments, Orlando finally got top prize, giving a rebuilding team rare national relevance, at least until they make their selection on June 23.

Magic Twitter wasted no time celebrating their long-deserved moment.

As always, the tweets speak for themselves….

