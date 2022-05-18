Twitter reacts to the Orlando Magic winning the NBA Draft Lottery

Years of rebuilding finally resulted in the ultimate goal.

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft Lottery.

That they did so in a year when there is no clear-cut No. 1 overall pick in no way tamed the excitement for a fan base that has had very few meaningful victories since the prize from their last lottery win left town in 2012.

After all of the losses, all of the injuries, all of the trades and all of the lottery disappointments, Orlando finally got top prize, giving a rebuilding team rare national relevance, at least until they make their selection on June 23.

Magic Twitter wasted no time celebrating their long-deserved moment.

As always, the tweets speak for themselves….

NEVER A DOUBT COACH



: ESPN pic.twitter.com/tKWlySYEvO — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) May 18, 2022

Due to travel, internet scarcity & time zones I will not be watching the lottery live. Every year, I park myself in front of the TV like a huge moron to watch us get the fourth pick. The problem, obviously, was that I was watching. The Orlando Magic will win the lottery tonight. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) May 17, 2022

The previous 3 times the Magic won the lottery it led to NBA finals appearances pic.twitter.com/8yGo13ZjeB — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) May 18, 2022

I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/KfYntsK09R — Magic Szn (@magicszn) May 18, 2022

We did it!!!! https://t.co/Wt2yL13xWB — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) May 18, 2022

Every single time the Orlando magic have had a number one pick they have made the NBA FINALS with that player. Remember that — J.M. (@gamblngdawgownr) May 18, 2022

Cole Anthony

Markelle Fultz

Wendell Carter Jr.

Mo Bamba

R.J. Hampton

Jonathan Isaac

Jalen Suggs

Bol Bol



2022 first overall pick



I’d rather be the Orlando Magic than a team stuck in the middle of the pack .. — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) May 18, 2022

Number 1 Baby MOSE I LIKE YO ENERGY — Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) May 18, 2022

The @OrlandoMagic group in attendance as the franchise was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 @NBADraft. pic.twitter.com/OVo7S2QcGC — Dan “Savage” Savage (@Dan_Savage) May 18, 2022

The @OrlandoMagic are ON THE CLOCK!!! #1 — Dante Marchitelli (@DanteMagic) May 18, 2022

#Magic getting the No. 1 pick for 4th time in team history is definitely “Anything!”

If history repeats we’re in store for some big years in the not too distant future! — David Steele (@steelemagic) May 18, 2022

Had to recreate the Pat Williams! LETS GOOOOO!!!!! #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/mBrUtz10v4 — The Sixth Man Show (@SixthManShow) May 18, 2022

Magic Fans who lived through this era deserve a top 3 pick, and a signed Franz Wagner jersey. pic.twitter.com/MNwMee221Q — Jeff WeltGawd  (@MagicMan816) May 17, 2022

Giving the Orlando Magic the first draft pick pic.twitter.com/qhDFEurZED — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) May 18, 2022

Searching Jabari Smith on Google right now… pic.twitter.com/K9YIwGKbWN — Orlando Pinstriped Post (@OPPMagicBlog) May 18, 2022

Chet Holmgren to the Orlando Magic with his childhood friend Jalen Suggs was meant to be — Rob Kimbell (@RobKSports) May 18, 2022

SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP SLIDING DOWN THE WALL — Michelle (@michellebgl_) May 18, 2022

Orlando gets the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft



Will they take Chet? pic.twitter.com/d0J9JvQOaz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 18, 2022

The Magic got where they are now because they quit accepting mediocrity. Now they have lots of capspace, some great young talent and the number 1 pick — Johnny Footlong (@RGeezyNBA) May 18, 2022

The waiting is over pic.twitter.com/FfXPQfZcl9 — Mike Gavin (@MikeGavin7) May 18, 2022

If I'm Orlando, I lean Jabari Smith ... only bc I was disappointed in Chet Holmgren in the NCAAs. Looked timid, even a little scared. But the 7-foot skill set is RARE - a true long, springy shot-blocker who can shoot 40% from three. They say he's trash-talky tough. I'm not sure. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 18, 2022

THE ORLANDO MAGIC DYNASTY STARTS IN TWO SEASONS. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) May 17, 2022

The Magic can field this lineup next season



G: Bol Bol (7’2")

G: Franz Wagner (6’10")

F: Jonathan Isaac (6’11")

F: Mo Bamba (7’0")

C: Chet Holmgren (7’0") pic.twitter.com/2KQWJbUqtp — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 18, 2022

How the Magic drafting Jabari Smith pic.twitter.com/aOXotGltpY — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 18, 2022

