Game 81: Magic vs. Hornets GameThread

It’s the penultimate game of the season for the Orlando Magic

By Mike Cali
Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Who: Orlando Magic (21-59) at Charlotte Hornets (40-39)

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Spectrum Center - Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Line: Hornets -14, Over/Under 230.5

Projected Starting Lineups:

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Moe Wagner, Mo Bamba

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, Mason Plumlee

Injuries - Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Franz Wagner (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Hornets - Gordon Hayward (doubtful)

