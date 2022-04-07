Game 81: Magic vs. Hornets GameThread

Who: Orlando Magic (21-59) at Charlotte Hornets (40-39)
When: Thursday at 7 p.m.
Where: Spectrum Center - Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Line: Hornets -14, Over/Under 230.5
Projected Starting Lineups:
Magic: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Moe Wagner, Mo Bamba
Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, Mason Plumlee
Injuries - Magic - Cole Anthony (out), Franz Wagner (out), Wendell Carter Jr. (out), Bol Bol (out), Jonathan Isaac (out); Hornets - Gordon Hayward (doubtful)
GAME 81 TONIGHT— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) April 7, 2022
HORNETS
Charlotte, NC
⏰7 p.m.
@BallySportsFL (coverage at 6:30 p.m.)
Bally Sports app
@969thegame
https://t.co/j9Hljw5O2X#MagicTogether
What are they wearing? pic.twitter.com/VGDWF3Ut7T
